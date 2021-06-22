Cancel
NCAA Supreme Court ruling: What it means for college sports, athletes

buckeyextra.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously that the NCAA may not place limits on education-related benefits student-athletes can receive for playing college sports. The landmark decision is certain to redefine the concept of amateurism and may spark the sort of change that would usher out the longstanding NCAA model in favor of one that compensates athletes "who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year," Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote in his concurring opinion.

