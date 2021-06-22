NCAA Supreme Court ruling: What it means for college sports, athletes
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously that the NCAA may not place limits on education-related benefits student-athletes can receive for playing college sports. The landmark decision is certain to redefine the concept of amateurism and may spark the sort of change that would usher out the longstanding NCAA model in favor of one that compensates athletes "who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year," Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote in his concurring opinion.www.buckeyextra.com