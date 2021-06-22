Gray Hair Can Return to Its Original Color—and Stress Is Involved, of Course

Over the years, you've probably heard that the foundation of any proper hair regimen is protein, and that these strengthening products are the key to strong, silky, and smooth hair. And it makes sense—when using excessive heat tools or undergoing intense chemical treatments, these practices strip the hair of its vital proteins that are key in maintaining the integrity and strength of your hair. However, while protein-based hair products can repair damaged hair with ingredients such as keratin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids, using too much protein in your hair can cause your hair to turn brittle and lackluster. If you're currently using a myriad of strengthening products in your routine and you've noticed that your hair feels stiff and fragile, you might be experiencing protein overload.