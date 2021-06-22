Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Gray Hair Can Return to Its Original Color—and Stress Is Involved, of Course

By Diana Kwon
Scientific American
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew harbingers of old age are clearer than the sight of gray hair. As we grow older, black, brown, blonde or red strands lose their youthful hue. Although this may seem like a permanent change, new research reveals that the graying process can be undone—at least temporarily. Hints that gray...

www.scientificamerican.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Changes#Gray Hair#Hair Growth#White Hairs#Elife#The University Of Miami#Columbia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Germany
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Carephillyvoice.com

Reducing stress may reverse graying hair — at least temporarily

Do you anxiously stare in the mirror checking for errant gray hairs that are often the first signs of aging? While growing older is inevitable, some of us show the physical signs of aging earlier than others. The reason behind this isn't completely understood, but scientists say genetics play a...
Hair CareNew York Post

Gray hair is caused by stress — and is reversible: study

Relax — it could make your hair grow darker. A new study published Tuesday in the journal eLife found that stress significantly influences when hair goes gray, but chilling out can reverse the trend. Researchers from Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons reached these conclusions by analyzing the...
Hair Careaudacy.com

Scientists say that relaxing can actually help stop your hair from graying

Folks, if you're worried your hair is starting to gray, all you need to do is relax!. A new study from eLife Sciences found that staying relaxed can actually reverse the graying process. Researchers from Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons compared our hair's aging process to that...
Hair CarePosted by
BGR.com

Researchers just proved stress turns hair grey – and they found an antidote

Humans have two main concerns when it comes to hair and both of them motivate researchers to find fixes. We’re worried about losing our hair, and we don’t like it when our hair goes grey. We still don’t have a perfect cure for baldness, although there have been some significant developments in that department. Dealing with grey hair isn’t as problematic, as long as you don’t mind hair dye. But there’s been a new development concerning grey hair recently, as Columbia University researchers were able to prove that stress does in fact contribute to turning hair grey. They’ve also found...
New York City, NYPine Tree

University Study Says It’s True: Stress Does Turn Hair Gray (And It’s Reversible)

New York, NY….Legend has it that Marie Antoinette’s hair turned gray overnight just before her beheading in 1791. Though the legend is inaccurate—hair that has already grown out of the follicle does not change color—a new study(link is external and opens in a new window) from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.
Hair Careohmymag.co.uk

This is the easiest way of naturally reversing gray hair

First thing's first, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the process of ageing. More specifically, gray hair should not be looked down upon or feared—it should instead be seen as a sign of maturity and wisdom. But if that's not the look you are going for (which is also totally fine), then you might want to pay attention to the following...
Hair CarePosted by
The Dad

Science Says Some Early Gray Hair Is Caused by Stress and Can Be Reversed

Two things make men’s hair gray faster than anything; being the President and being a Dad. But there’s no point in stressing about it. Literally. According to a new scientific study, some graying hair isn’t a permanent thing, it can be reversed. And it’s linked to stress (which is why you can’t stress about the gray hair, because then it becomes like a “Who’s on first?” situation but for hair follicles).
Hair CareWCVB

COVID-19 pandemic leads some people to stop coloring their hair

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our lives, including our hair. When salons closed, we saw and heard it all when it came to people coloring their own hair. From watching online tutorials to people asking their spouses to do it for them. Others have let their hair...
Hair CareGood News Network

Stress Can Accelerate Grays, But Hair Color Can Be Restored When Stress is Eliminated, Scientists Find

Legend has it that Marie Antoinette’s hair turned gray overnight just before her beheading in 1791. Though the legend is inaccurate—hair that has already grown out of the follicle does not change color—a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in people.
Hair Careadvisory.com

Can graying hair be reversed? Here’s what new research says.

A new, small study indicates that there is a strong correlation between periods of high stress and an individual's hair going gray. However, relaxation—during a limited time frame—appears to have the opposite effect, reversing the graying process and re-pigmenting the hair follicles, Diana Kwon writes for Scientific American. Background and...
Beauty & FashionGenetic Engineering News

Aging May Not Be a Linear Process, Study on Reversible Stress-Induced Graying Suggests

While it may seem intuitive that stress can increase the rate at which hair turns gray, a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in humans and indicates hair color may be restored upon elimination of stressful life events. This new finding overturns an earlier study in mice that suggested that stressed-induced graying of hair is permanent.
Hair CareThrive Global

Emily Boulin of Sally Beauty Crew: “Wash color treated hair less”

Wash color treated hair less. It will retain the color longer while retaining natural oils, and avoids dehydration. As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Boulin of Sally Beauty Crew . Emily is a makeup Artist based out of til’ death salon. She Specializes in dynamic blondes & creative color. Emily was recognized as ‘Baltimore’s best colorist’ by Baltimore Magazine.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
ScienceAlert

First Evidence in Humans Shows Stress May Turn Hair Gray, And It Could Be Reversed

For most of us, hair naturally loses pigment as we get older. We often think that stress may also play a role, but until now, that hasn't actually been demonstrated in humans;  a new study brings some evidence to the table. Gray and white hair is typically caused by the pigment cells in our hair follicles slowly dying off as we get older, which means there's a lack of the pigment melanin. However, there's some evidence that other factors can influence melanin production too. While scientists have made the link between stress and gray hair in mice, it's never been conclusively proven...
Hair Carecoveteur.com

Could Protein Products Be Stressing Out Your Hair?

Over the years, you've probably heard that the foundation of any proper hair regimen is protein, and that these strengthening products are the key to strong, silky, and smooth hair. And it makes sense—when using excessive heat tools or undergoing intense chemical treatments, these practices strip the hair of its vital proteins that are key in maintaining the integrity and strength of your hair. However, while protein-based hair products can repair damaged hair with ingredients such as keratin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids, using too much protein in your hair can cause your hair to turn brittle and lackluster. If you're currently using a myriad of strengthening products in your routine and you've noticed that your hair feels stiff and fragile, you might be experiencing protein overload.
Hair Carefashionisers.com

Summer Hair Colors That Will Have You Looking Insanely Hot This Season

Looking for a new way to spice up your look for the upcoming season? You’ve come to the right place! If you need some inspiration or advice before you visit your colorist, we have many suggestions that will instantly charm you. Check out our list and choose your favorite from the hottest palette of summer hair colors.
Denton, TXogleschool.edu

When to Advise Your Clients to Stop Coloring Their Hair

One of the most important things you will learn in cosmetology and hair school is when to discontinue hair coloring. As a hairstylist, many of your clients will be older women who depend on hair dye to cover up their grays. While it is a perfectly normal and quite common way to eliminate the appearance of gray hair, dyeing the hair too much could end up doing more harm than good.
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

The Best 2021 Summer Hair Color Trends to Copy Now

If you’re scrolling through an endless list of dye jobs trying to find your perfect summer look, you’ve come to the right place. Our Insta feeds are overflown with cool girls sporting the hottest 2021 summer hair color trends, so we handpicked our favorites for you. Flip through these suggestions to discover the color that suits you the most.

Comments / 0

Community Policy