Women With Migraine 'High-Risk' Patients During Pregnancy

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We were made aware that some of the panels in Fig. 2 were transposed and therefore did not match the panel label. Specifically, panels C and D were transposed with each other, and panels E and F were transposed with each other. The error in the order in which the panels were displayed does not affect referencing to the figure in the text, nor referencing to the panels in the figure legend. We apologize for this mistake.