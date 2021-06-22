Women With Migraine 'High-Risk' Patients During Pregnancy
Pregnant women with migraine are at increased risk for more obstetric and postpartum complications and should be considered "high risk," new research suggests. Although pregnancy is generally considered a "safe period" for women with migraine, "we actually found they have more diabetes, more hypertension, more blood clots, more complications during their delivery, and more postpartum complications," study investigator Nirit Lev, MD, PhD, head, Department of Neurology, Meir Medical Center, Kfar Saba Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, told Medscape Medical News.www.medscape.com