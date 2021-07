A Cole County Circuit judge decided that a ballot initiative to approve Medicaid expansion is unconstitutional because it did not require the state to appropriate funds. “The Missouri Constitution provides that state revenues may not be expanded without an appropriation,” wrote Judge Jon E. Beetem in his June 23 opinion. “The plaintiffs admit that a supplemental appropriation would be required to fully fund expansion and implicitly request such an appropriation when they ask this court to order that plaintiffs and similarly situated individuals shall be provided MO HealthNet benefits. The court lacks the authority to order such relief as a legal effect would be court-ordered appropriation.”