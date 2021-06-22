Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

7 creative ways to reuse coffee grounds

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to minimize the amount of waste you produce, don’t discard your used coffee grounds. While they can certainly be added to your compost pile, they have many other practical uses. Here are seven of them. 1. As a fertilizer. A small amount sprinkled on the soil will...

royalexaminer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Grounds#Economy#Reuse#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Food Drink#Beverages#Flooring#Energy Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Relationshipspurewow.com

10 Creative Ways to Usher in Summer with Friends and Family

Summer 2021 is officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited. Things are beginning to feel comfortable again and that, friends, is certainly something to celebrate. In partnership with Heinz, we’re offering up 10 ways to enjoy yourself all season long, from pool float bonanzas to frankfurter face-offs. 1. Backyard...
EnvironmentIonia Sentinel-Standard

Living Sustainably: Extend the lifespan of household items by reusing

Lists of eco-swaps seem to be everywhere these days. Swap a plastic water bottle for a metal one, your plastic baggies to beeswax wraps, Tupperware for glassware. These ideas come from the well-intentioned mindset it’s time to leave plastics behind in favor of more eco-friendly materials. Still, it can be...
Food & DrinksTree Hugger

Ivana Steiner's Zero Waste Kitchen Is Revolutionary

Seventy-five years ago, every kitchen was a zero waste kitchen. Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky's Frankfurt kitchen of 1926 had a wall of bins to store ingredients without any packaging at all; Lenore Sater Thye's step-saving kitchen of 1949 had a place for everything, including giant bins for flour and sugar on one side, potatoes, and onions on the other.
Home & GardenDayton Daily News

Creative contemporary

Walls of windows, walkways and finished lower level highlight 2-story. 1753 CEDAR RIDGE DRIVE, SUGARCREEK TWP. Nestled among the trees at the end of a paved driveway, this frame two-story has a number of wooden walkways and decks to enjoy the natural surroundings while many windows, curving walls and open spaces blend nature into the indoor living spaces.
Recipesssnewstelegram.com

Culinary Creatives

Elle McClendon spirals an apple under supervision for applesauce during Thursday's Kids Bake activity put on by AgriLife's Johanna Hicks to teach kids about kitchen safety. Kolt Gilbreath is helped by Esther Gall in mixing his group's apple cinnamon muffins for the Kids Bake activity Thursday. See more photos on page 12. Staff photos by Todd Kleiboer.
Advocacyqchron.com

HBCOP will reuse your shoes

The Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol is holding a used and new shoe drive. The patrol is partnering with the Funds2orgs group, an organization that ships shoes that are collected in shoe drive fundraisers across North America to developing countries, particularly in Africa. Funds2org reports that 70 percent of the...
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Recycle & Reuse: 4 fast reuse projects to organize your kitchen

Do you want to be able to walk into a clean, well-organized and functional kitchen?. Most of us do, but the cost of all the containers, organizers and holders can quickly add up. To help cut costs there are a few quick organizational upcycles we can do in a single afternoon to get a step closer to our perfect kitchen. Using various plastic bottles, boxes and a few odds and ends from around the house we can make a sink sponge holder, a decorative and useful knife block, a plastic bag dispenser and cabinet organizers.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

DIY Coffee Pod Organizer

Coffee pods can be a disaster to keep organized, but this hack uses simple T-molding as an ideal organization system for Keurig, Nespresso or any other type of coffee pod. T-molding is designed for wood floor transitions, and it also makes a perfect storage rack for coffee pods because it has grooves for the pods to slide onto. To start, measure the diameter of the top of the coffee pod (to figure out the spacing needed between each piece of molding) and cut the T-molding to the length of your cabinet. Next, predrill screw holes in the racks and screw them to the underside of a cabinet or shelf (ours are 3 in. apart for Keurig pods). For a neater look, use brass screws and finish washers. Prefinished T-molding is available wherever wood flooring is sold. A 4-ft. section costs about $20.
LifestylePosted by
Domino

5 Kitchen Knife Storage Ideas, Starting With Julia Child’s Space-Saving Favorite

Knives are one of those cooking tools where it’s not just nice if you have a place to store them—you need a spot to put them. Safety is the name of the game as far as keeping ultrasharp, pointy objects out of the way when not in use, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Whether you want your tried-and-true chef’s knife tucked away or your whole collection out on display, our favorite kitchen knife storage ideas span both solutions. Plus they work wonders in tiny rooms as well as large ones with lots of countertop space.
PharmaceuticalsTrendHunter.com

Clean Flavorful CBD Gummies

TribeREVIVE, the wellness lineup from TribeTokes, offers an on-the-go alternative to healing tinctures in the form of CBD Gummy Bears. The gummy products distinguish themselves in the CBD market by avoiding carcinogenic food coloring, CBD isolate, and high fructose corn syrup. Despite its clean ingredients, the CBD Gummy Bears have a strong flavor derived from organic cane sugar and juice extracts. Some of these extracts include carrot juice, turmeric, and red beet.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Upgrade Your Outdoor Living Space with Pillows and Cushions That Can Withstand the Weather

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may typically associate outdoor furniture with function over fashion, but decorative accessories like pillows and cushions can breathe new life into the most basic patio seating. Thanks to weatherproof materials made from acrylic, polyester, or even 38 recycled water bottles, these must-haves can withstand the summer elements. Resistant to UV rays, mildew, food and drink stains, and even chlorine following a dip in the pool, you can enjoy a backyard picnic or porch happy hour with comfort, practicality, and style all season. Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite long-lasting outdoor pillows for all your summer gathering or decoration needs.
EconomyWXYZ

Businesses find creative ways to overcome service worker shortage

Even if you have been able to retain a job during the pandemic, COVID-19 has not been kind. Because of the current service worker shortage in our country, many employees say they have felt pressured to take on extra shifts or not use vacation days out of fear of losing their job.
Relationship Advicebridalmusings.com

10 Creative Ways To Display Your Wedding Hashtag

Wedding hashtags are here to stay as they’ve become a permanent trend to show off your creativity and playfulness as a newlywed couple. A clever wedding hashtag is just as necessary during wedding planning as a well-curated wedding playlist or an organized wedding registry. Sure, your guests know you’re cool....
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

3 Ideas To Easily Revamp The Decor Of The Dining Room

Your dining room needs a little makeover but you don’t know how to do it without leaving your gift budget there? Do not panic! We invite you to discover today 3 very simple tips to change the decor of your dining room easily!. With new chairs, by repainting your table...
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Kitchen Islands With Storage

In the kitchen of our dreams, there's plenty of counter space and storage. But even in that dream situation, a kitchen island is a must. Excellent for use as added storage space, a kitchen island acts as a smaller countertop area that can be used for prep work, baking, and more. The extra room here is especially important at larger family gatherings. Here, we present our favorite kitchen islands with storage. Have a look at this list of a few convenient, stylish options.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Create A Natural Decor In Your Living Room?

The natural atmospheres are among those that you prefer at the moment in the world of decoration. It must be said that by playing with plant fibers, it is quite easy to create a warm and fresh decor, ideal for resting at home in any season. Today, we invite you...
Interior Designcityline.tv

A DIY Vintage Canvas Tutorial

Can you even say you went to the country if you didn’t stop at a local antique shop? No trip to the country is complete without a vintage treasure hunt, especially at the Aberfoyle market just outside of Guelph, Ontario. These canvases were found at the Aberfoyle antique market, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy