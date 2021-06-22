Who contributed to Ban Assault Weapons Now during week ending May 8?
Ban Assault Weapons Now received $3,155 in contributions during the week ending May 8, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that Ban Assault Weapons Now received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 05/03/2021Barbara Stiefel$1,000. 05/02/2021Bennett Cale$1,000. 05/05/2021Barry Labell$500. 05/04/2021Gregory Redmond$100. 05/03/2021Lynda Fox$100. 05/03/2021Donna Bernsten$25. 05/03/2021Jadwiga Kasprzak$25. 05/03/2021Jane...flbusinessdaily.com