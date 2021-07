Market competition has eased up, but seven in 10 buyers still face bidding wars during the homebuying process, according to a new. In May, 70.4% of the home offers written by Redfin agents faced at least one competing bid, down from 73.6% in April but much higher than the 52.7% seen in May 2020 when the onset of the pandemic slowed the housing market due to lockdown orders.