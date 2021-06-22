Hwy. 99E closed north of Brooks

The fire in the area of South Junction Campground has had no new growth in several days, officials say. The Rattlesnake Fire has burned 5,479 acres and is 90% contained, with no new growth in several days. The fire has burned on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction Campground and the Warm Springs Reservation in Jefferson and Wasco counties. Fire agencies reported that fire crews had a good day on Sunday with mop up and made significant progress in containment. With all the hard work that they have accomplished the last few days, on Monday, July 5, the T3 team and many resources will be transitioning out. The fire will be turned over to local management who will continue to staff and monitor the fire with resources from Warm Springs and Prineville BLM. South Junction Road and South Junction Campground will continue to be closed. For updates, check with Wasco County Sheriff's Office. The fire started Wednesday afternoon, June 30 and burned grass and shrubs with a mix of sparse juniper trees. {loadposition sub-article-01}