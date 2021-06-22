Cancel
Brooks, OR

Hwy. 99E closed north of Brooks

By Phil Hawkins
Portland Tribune
Vehicle collision early Tuesday morning closes all lanes as police conduct investigation

All lanes of OR 99E remain closed following a vehicle collision one mile north of Brooks around 5:30 a.m.

Travelers should avoid the area, using alternative routes, or expect long delays as law enforcement conducts an investigation and reconstruction.

