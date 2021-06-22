Microsoft Xbox One of the Biggest Household Energy Vampires?
Wondering what one of the biggest energy vampires that might be lurking in your home is, the one that sucks around 10 watts of power continuously when you are asleep? It’s the latest Xbox game consoles - when the “instant-on” option has been selected. Left unaddressed, this extra energy standby power use may add up to around $100 million in energy waste by early next year, in the U.S. alone, and create climate-warming pollution that could have easily been avoided.www.nrdc.org