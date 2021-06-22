Microsoft Xbox One of the Biggest Household Energy Vampires?

Amazon Prime Day is officially behind us, and while many of the event’s best deals still linger, some retailers are already moving on to bigger—or at least different—things. Take Costco, for example, which is currently offering a members-only deal on the Xbox Series S online, dropping the price from $300 to $290. The next-gen console shares many of the same characteristics as the Series X, yet, it has a slimmer build, less storage, and no disc drive. It also has less processing power, though, it’s still compatible with all the same games, as well as most Xbox One titles. It’s a small discount, but the Series S is hard to come by at any price. Read our review.