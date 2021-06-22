Cancel
Technology

Microsoft Xbox One of the Biggest Household Energy Vampires?

By Noah Horowitz
NRDC
NRDC
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering what one of the biggest energy vampires that might be lurking in your home is, the one that sucks around 10 watts of power continuously when you are asleep? It’s the latest Xbox game consoles - when the “instant-on” option has been selected. Left unaddressed, this extra energy standby power use may add up to around $100 million in energy waste by early next year, in the U.S. alone, and create climate-warming pollution that could have easily been avoided.

NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
