SiFive Performance P550 Core Sets New Standard as Highest Performance RISC-V Processor IP

design-reuse.com
 17 days ago

New SiFive Performance Family of application processors offers best in class performance, area, and efficiency for a wide variety of markets. “SiFive Performance is a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver a complete, scalable portfolio of RISC-V cores to customers in all markets who are at the vanguard of SOC design and are dissatisfied with the status quo,” said Dr. Yunsup Lee, Co-Founder and CTO of SiFive. “These two new products cover new performance points and a wide range of application areas, from efficient vector processors that easily displace yesterday’s SIMD architectures, to the bleeding edge that the P550 represents. SiFive is proud to set the standard for RISC-V processing and is ready to deliver these products to customers today.”

www.design-reuse.com
