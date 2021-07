Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.