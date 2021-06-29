Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Splunk receives $1 billion investment from Silver Lake

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

(Reuters) - Splunk Inc said on Tuesday that it had received $1 billion in investment from private-equity firm Silver Lake, triggering an 8% jump in shares of the data analytics software firm in premarket trading. Silver Lake will invest the amount in convertible notes and its chairman, Ken Hao, will...

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splunk#Silver Lake#Investment#Software#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Adlib Receives Significant Growth Investment From Diversis Capital Partners

Adlib, the leader in Content Intelligence Cloud solutions announced today it has received a significant growth investment from Diversis Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services organizations. Brett Mellon, Chief Executive Officer of Adlib said: “This announcement is a testament to our team’s...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Paradigm Health Receives Investment

INDIANAPOLIS - Dallas-based private equity firm Havencrest Capital Management says it is making an investment in Paradigm Health, a hospice and palliative care company headquartered in Indianapolis. Neither company shared financial terms of the deal. Paradigm Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jarecki says the company plans to expand its geographic footprint...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Ola says Temasek, Warburg Pincus investing $500 mln in company

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing firm Ola, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Friday private equity firms Temasek and Warburg Pincus are investing $500 million in the startup ahead of its planned initial public offering. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Ant Group-Backed Zomato Aims IPO at Valuation of Almost $8 Billion

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery company Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) is priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.98 billion, the company said on Thursday, as it cashes in on a pandemic-led surge in online ordering. Zomato, backed by China's...
Lifestyle94.3 Jack FM

Sydney Airport receives $16.74 billion buyout bid from consortium

(Reuters) – Australia’s Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday a consortium of investors has proposed to buyout the airport operator for A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion). The A$8.25 per share proposal represents a 42% premium to Sydney Airport’s closing price on Friday. However, it is at discount to where...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Latam Technology Exchange Receives Investment of $200M from SoftBank

Latam Tech Exchange being the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America has successfully attained an active investment of $200 million from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The investment received by Latam Technology Exchange was put forward in the Series B funding round initiated by SoftBank Latin American Fund and is a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Silver Spike Investment Corp. Files Registration Statement For Initial Public Offering

Silver Spike Investment Corp. ("SSIC"), a newly-organized closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, filed a registration statement on June 21, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. SSIC has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "SSIC." The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.
Marketsinvesting.com

Celsius users to receive yield from its $200M Bitcoin mining investment

Celsius users to receive yield from its $200M Bitcoin mining investment. Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of centralized crypto money market Celsius, has revealed that a share of profits from the company's recent $200 million investment into Bitcoin mining infrastructure will be redistributed back to depositors. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Mashinsky stated...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Splunk (SPLK) Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake, Announces $1B Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, will make a $1 billion investment in convertible senior notes to support the continued transformation of its business. Splunk expects to use the proceeds from the new investment to fund growth initiatives and manage its capital structure, including a newly authorized share repurchase program of up to $1 billion that will be executed over time.
Businessaithority.com

After Record Year, Lucid Receives $500 Million+ Secondary Investment at $3 Billion Valuation

Investment Affirms Lucid’s Category Leadership in the Visual Collaboration Space With Industry-Defining Products Lucidchart and Lucidspark. Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced the closing of a more than $500 million secondary investment that values the company at $3 billion. New investors in the secondary financing include Alkeon Capital, Tiger Global and STEADFAST Capital Ventures.
BusinessSFGate

Kavak will invest 8 billion pesos in Mexico

“From his beginnings in Kavak, Alejandro understood that our vision is not limited to buying or selling cars, but to strengthening citizens, through access to vehicles and greater financial inclusion, so we decided to place all our trust in that it will fulfill the mission of consolidating the automotive revolution in the Mexican market ”, stated Carlos García Ottati , CEO of Kavak.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Stellantis Plans $35.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Stellantis said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $35.5 billion through 2025 in electrification as the world’s fourth-largest automaker joins the growing electric vehicle market. Shares of the Netherlands-based company were down 3.1% to $19 at last check. The stock is up about 30% year-to-date. Stellantis, which was...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,584 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businesskdal610.com

Russian healthcare firm EMC sets IPO pricing, valued up to $1.26 billion

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) on Wednesday said the indicative price range for its July initial public (IPO) has been set at $12.5-14 per GDR, giving it an equity value of up to $1.26 billion. Financial market sources told Reuters in May the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Comments / 0

Community Policy