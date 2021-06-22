Cancel
Form 8.3 -UDG Healthcare plc

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

FORM 8.3. IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL. DISCLOSURE UNDER...

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares of no par value, as detailed below:. The purchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury. Following completion of the above transaction, the Company will have 469,647,075 ordinary shares in issue, 469,647,075 voting rights and 13,255,719 ordinary shares held in treasury.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Benioff Marc

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMREP CORP. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Vitale Christopher V

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Grant of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Xometry, Inc. For: Jul 02 Filed by: Rallo James M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. One quarter (1/4) of the shares vested on April 13, 2021, and thereafter, the remainder of the shares shall vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXELIXIS, INC. For: Jul 06 Filed by: COHEN CHARLES

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The option, representing the right to purchase a total...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMREP CORP. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Uleau Adrienne

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Grant of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SNTG".
StocksLife Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 7...
CancerShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("ANGLE" or the "Company") ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that it has agreed to allot 1,023,826 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). This is following the exercise of share options by Andrew Newland, Chief Executive of the Company, at exercise prices of £0.2575 and £0.10 per Ordinary Share. Almost all of the exercised share options pursuant to this transaction were due to expire in August 2021. The new Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC For: Jul 08

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) . Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission pursuant...
MarketsBusiness Wire

Lincoln Financial Group Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that it has commenced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted capital securities of the following series issued by the Company for subordinated notes to be issued by the Company as described in, and for the consideration summarized in, the table below.
Businessinvesting.com

Supply@ME completes TradeFlow Capital Management acquisition

Investing.com – Supply@Me (LON:SYME) confirmed it has completed the acquisition of Singapore-based fintech company TradeFlow Capital Management. As previously announced, the deal is valued at £31 million and will be settled using cash and shares. Supply@ME has applied to the London Stock Exchange to listed 1.478 billion new ordinary shares to pay for the deal.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Ferguson plc For: Jul 06

FORM 6-K _________________________. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Majedie Asset Management Ltd: Form 8.3 - WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013. DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. KEY INFORMATION. Name of person dealing...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Applied Molecular Transp For: Jul 07 Filed by: Kanwar Bittoo

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported...
StocksShareCast

Issue of Treasury Stock

On 8 July 2021, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc ("the Company") issued 75,000 treasury shares at a price of 406.0p per share from the Treasury Share Account. Following this issue, the Company holds 13,535,033 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 85,140,874 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.

