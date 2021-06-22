Form 8.3 -UDG Healthcare plc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.