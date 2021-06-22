Cancel
VivoPower (VVPR) Announces Binding Letter of Intent for Electric Vehicle Conversion Partnership with Toyota Australia

 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Limited ("Toyota Australia") to create a collaboration program between VivoPower and Toyota Australia for electrification of Toyota Landcruiser vehicles using conversion kits designed and manufactured by VivoPower's wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. ("Tembo").

