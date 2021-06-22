VivoPower (VVPR) Announces Binding Letter of Intent for Electric Vehicle Conversion Partnership with Toyota Australia

As electric vehicles look to gain an even larger portion of the automobile market in 2021, consumers will look at a number of factors as they choose to go electric. One major specification on any EV data sheet is the estimated range i.e. the amount of miles your new vehicle can travel on a single charge. Naturally, you’re going to want the most battery for your buck. Below is a list of the current EV options for 2021 sorted by longest range.