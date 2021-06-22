VivoPower (VVPR) Announces Binding Letter of Intent for Electric Vehicle Conversion Partnership with Toyota Australia
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Limited ("Toyota Australia") to create a collaboration program between VivoPower and Toyota Australia for electrification of Toyota Landcruiser vehicles using conversion kits designed and manufactured by VivoPower's wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV B.V. ("Tembo").www.streetinsider.com