Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of 2.38M Common Shares at $22/each

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 2,382,775 of the Company's common shares by OCM XL Holdings, L.P., which is a special purpose holding vehicle owned indirectly by certain funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the "Selling Shareholder") at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to customary conditions. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to "we," "us," "our," or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sblk#Sblk#Streetinsider Premium#Star Bulk Carriers Corp#Company#Ocm Xl Holdings#L P#The Selling Shareholder#Morgan Stanley Co#Llc#Ny 10014#Prospectus Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 10,180 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ), ("TransCode" or the "Company") an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

HarborOne Bank (HONE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HarborOne Bank (NASDAQ: HONE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ACRO.U” commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACRO” and “ACRO WS,” respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2021, to stockholders of record...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.185 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share, or $0.74 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.4 percent. For...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $125 Million Initial Public Offering

Houston, Texas , July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrico Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO Brent de Jong, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "RICOU" beginning July 8, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "RICO" and "RICOW," respectively.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (AGRI) Prices 2.72M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), today announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,719,999 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 407,999 units, which consists of an aggregate amount of 407,999 common shares and/or Series A warrants to purchase up to 407,999 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IDEAYA Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,637,681 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.25 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 695,652 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IDEAYA, are expected to be approximately $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing Of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AGRI;AGRIW), today announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,719,999 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 407,999 units, which consists of an aggregate amount of 407,999 common shares and/or Series A warrants to purchase up to 407,999 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Announces Proposed 3M Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake (the "Selling Shareholders"). The Company is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Sera Prognostics (SERA) Announces 4.7M Share IPO at $15-$17/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) announces 4,687,500 share IPO at $15-$17 per share. The company describes itself as: "We are a women's health diagnostic company utilizing our proprietary proteomics and bioinformatics platform to discover, develop and commercialize clinically meaningful and economically impactful biomarker tests, with an initial focus on improving pregnancy outcomes. We believe that our method of combining the disciplines of proteomics and bioinformatics with rigorous clinical testing and economic analysis enables us to provide physicians and patients with actionable data and information designed to result in better maternal and neonatal health at lower cost. "
StocksStreetInsider.com

DHT Holdings (DHT) Announces It Bought Back 3.7M Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HAMILTON, BERMUDA, July 1, 2021 "“ DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) ("DHT") announces that the Company has purchased 3,721,841 of its own shares - equivalent to 2.2% of its outstanding shares - at an average price of $6.025 in the period from May 17, 2021 to June 7, 2021. The shares have been retired upon receipt.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) Announces 18.75M Share IPO at $15-$17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge”) today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Bridge expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BRDG.”
StocksStreetInsider.com

AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) Prices Upsized 45M Share Offering at $10/sh

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 45,000,000 shares of Class ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy