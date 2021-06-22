Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of 2.38M Common Shares at $22/each
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK) today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 2,382,775 of the Company's common shares by OCM XL Holdings, L.P., which is a special purpose holding vehicle owned indirectly by certain funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the "Selling Shareholder") at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2021, subject to customary conditions. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to "we," "us," "our," or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.