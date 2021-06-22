Liberty Byte: Grover Norquist on the TCI Gas Tax

Providence, RI – Last night, the Rhode Island General Assembly session came to a close without a vote by the House of Representatives on the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) already passed by the RI State Senate. This puts a hold on the TCI gas tax increase for the time being. The TCI was planned to be a regional cap-and-trade gas tax adding an additional cost to consumers across the northeast. With Rhode Island taking no action last night, the state joins a long list of states who have chosen not to go forward with the tax at least for now.