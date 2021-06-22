Liberty Byte: Grover Norquist on the TCI Gas Tax
Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform tells us why a proposed gas tax will take a bite out of your liberty. After all we’ve been through in the past year, why should we be punished for driving our vehicles? The prices for gasoline could soon rise dramatically for your family if a new stealth carbon-tax scheme – the TCI Gas Tax is implemented … a move that would necessarily increase costs on families and business out of our state.oceanstatecurrent.com