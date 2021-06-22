Daqo New Energy (DQ) subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo completes its IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission
Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, is in the process of applying for an initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company's major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy ("Xinjiang Daqo"), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.www.streetinsider.com