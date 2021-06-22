Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Daqo New Energy (DQ) subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo completes its IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, is in the process of applying for an initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company's major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy ("Xinjiang Daqo"), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Ipo Registration#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Daqo New Energy Corp#Daqo New Energy#Company#Xinjiang Daqo New Energy#Csrc Rrb#Sci Tech Innovation Board#Daqo New Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Economypymnts.com

China Holds Up Ant Group As Warning To Other Payment Firms

The People's Bank of China is warning big technology companies in the country that they will be subject to the same antitrust scrutiny and measures as Alibaba’s FinTech affiliate Ant Group, Reuters reported on Thursday (July 8). China halted Ant Group’s $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) in November as...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) - Update on potential subsequent offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by SeaBird Exploration PLC (in the process of changing its name to Green Energy Group, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") on 30 June and 1 July 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 1,750,000 new shares directed towards shareholders of the Company as of 30 June 2021 who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 11 April, 2021 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 19/2021 of 26 March, 2021. The share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 33/2021 of 27 April 2021 with DKK 10 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
Economykfgo.com

Credit Suisse promotes Hu to China chief executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has appointed Janice Hu to become its China chief executive, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Hu will replace Zhenyi Tang who has taken a job out of financial services, the bank said, without identifying where he was going. Tang was...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Update: JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20. Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53. the following resources appeared on the last...
BusinessWNCY

India’s Zomato prices $1.25 billion IPO at 72-76 rupees per share

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian food delivery firm Zomato said on Thursday it would price its 93.75 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) initial public offering (IPO) at 72 to 76 rupees per share, with the IPO set to open for subscription from July 14 to 16. The company, backed by China’s Ant...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Files For up to $100M NYSE IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc, a newly created company to be formed through the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
StocksStreetInsider.com

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (GGGCU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGGVU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GGGVU" beginning July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and rights are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GGGV" and "GGGVR," respectively.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress Energy secures LNG through 2027

The US-based company said the volumes support operations across Latin America. US-based LNG company New Fortress Energy announced June 6 that it secured enough LNG to cover all of its expected needs for its Latin American terminals through 2027. New Fortress Energy (NFE) said that it purchased LNG volumes from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy