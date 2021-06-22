Car buying intentions shifting to hybrid on road to 2030, Buyacar finds
Hybrids are emerging as the growth fuel type among used car buyers researching their next vehicle purchase online, according to research from Buyacar. But despite setting out with an intention to adopt electrification in their personal transport, most still opt for the cost savings presented by petrol or diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, it said – even in cities with plans ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) plans.www.am-online.com