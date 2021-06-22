Car buying intentions shifting to hybrid on road to 2030, Buyacar finds

Given the sheer grunt an electric motor provides from the moment you step on the throttle, you'd expect the towing capacity of a hybrid or electric vehicle to be rather impressive. However, using an EV or hybrid car to tow is no different from any other vehicle. It all depends on their design - some will naturally be hardier than others. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) have the capacity to be impressive workers, though they may not be seen as the best towing vehicles overall. In this discussion, we'll break down what the differences are, and tips for correct towing with an EV, hybrid, or plug-in car.