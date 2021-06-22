Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Knightly Recap: Week 23

By Andre Paraiso
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week on the Knightly Recap, the Vegas Golden Knights faced off against division rival Colorado Avalanche in games 4, 5 and 6 during their second round matchup. The Golden Knights went on to win all three games to advance to the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the red hot Montréal Canadiens.

thegamehaus.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Roy
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Nick Holden
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Alec Martinez
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Shea Theodore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Knightly Recap#Montr Al Canadiens#Mtl#The Carey Price Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Lightning 2-3 Canadiens in NHL 2021

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of Game 4 of the series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens. We look forward to seeing you next Wednesday through VAVEL with the best coverage. Like a year ago when they were on the verge of being champions, Tampa Bay...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Stanley Cup Final: Workhorse Josh Anderson the clear MVP of Game 4

Josh Anderson was the runaway MVP of Game 4 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. We have to wait at least another couple of days to see the Stanley Cup awarded after the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 to force a Game 5, thanks in large to an absolutely brilliant performance from Josh Anderson.
NHLESPN

NHL Playoffs Daily: Keys to victory for Lightning, Canadiens in Game 5

The Stanley Cup will be in the building again on Wednesday night. Do the Tampa Bay Lightning get to raise it this evening, or is this series heading back to Montreal?. Check out the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to catch up every day of the postseason until the Stanley Cup is handed out in July.
NHLjammin1057.com

Season Over For Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-2 in overtime in Montreal to the Canadiens on Thursday night, losing the series 4-2 and ending their season on a sour note. It was a bitter conclusion to the season for Vegas, which was favored to win the Stanley Cup. The Knights were trying to bring the series back to Vegas for a game seven on Saturday but it wasn’t to be as Montreal only needed 90 seconds of the overtime period to send them home for the summer. It was the second year in a row that the Knights were eliminated in the semifinals and the second year in a row that the team had trouble scoring. Vegas, despite having numerous opportunities, had no power play goals against Montreal, going 0-for-15. Captain Mark Stone had no points in the series and the majority of the Knights goals were scored by defensemen. It will be a summer of soul searching for the team and some changes are inevitable. Let’s give the Knights credit though for another good season. For an expansion team in only its’ fourth year, the Knights have more than exceeded expectations. Vegas this season tied Colorado for the most points and was the only team to hit the 40 win mark. The team has also unified the city as our first major sports team. Thanks Knights for another good season…we’ll get ’em next year!
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: The Clutch Play of Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki has made a habit of hitting another gear when his team’s back is against the wall. He did so in the OHL with the Guelph Storm and has done so with the Montreal Canadiens in the 2020 bubble and the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson is currently...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Canadiens frustrating Knights

MONTREAL – Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series. That's what happens when most everyone discounted Montreal's chances before the series began. “We were kind of...
NHLwmleader.com

Good Knight Vegas

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. On paper the Vegas Golden Knights had an amazing team. They had...
NHLfroggyweb.com

NHL-Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

(Reuters) -The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a magical run by...
NHLNHL

Game 4 Live Blog: Canadiens vs. Lightning

Josh Anderson scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Canadiens to a 3-2 win in Game 4 against the Lightning. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is in the books and the Canadiens are not done yet, winning 3-2 in overtime. Shawn P. Roarke was...
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Game 6 recap: The impossible dream continues

On Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec, the Montreal Canadiens were on the cusp of another truly improbable accomplishment: they were one win away from making the Stanley Cup Final. In Game 5 in the desert of Las Vegas, the Habs hammered the Golden Knights 4-1 to take a 3-2 series lead and returned home to try to keep their incredible run going.
NHLFOX Sports

Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Lightning-Canadiens Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning have looked like a juggernaut in the Stanley Cup Final. In leaping out to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Lightning have dominated the Montreal Canadiens, winning the first three games by an average score of 4.7-1.7. Perhaps this shouldn't be a surprise. The...
NHLMaui News

Canadiens outlast Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep

MONTREAL — Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep. Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday. Carey Price stopped...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Josh Anderson's OT goal saves season for Canadiens

Scoring the first goal of the game was huge for Josh Anderson. Scoring the overtime winner was even bigger for the Montreal Canadiens winger and his teammates. Thanks to Anderson's decisive goal, the host Canadiens claimed a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday and avoided a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Game 4 Reactions: Could Montreal Pull off the (Nearly) Impossible?

The Montreal Canadiens avoided the sweep in game four of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night. Josh Anderson scored the game-winning goal of the game at 3:57 of overtime to give the Canadiens the 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the win, Montreal moved to 6-1 in the playoffs in overtime while Tampa fell to 0-4 in overtime playoff games this season.
NHLNHL

TBL@MTL: Game 4 Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens edged the Lightning 3-2 in overtime on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Montreal now trails the series 3-1. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme made several significant lineup changes heading into the contest. The healthy scratches included center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Jon...
NHLNHL

Bolts suffer OT loss to Canadiens in Game 4

Montreal gets on the board in the series with a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4. There will be a Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning entered Game 4 with a commanding 3-0 series lead but couldn't close out the Canadiens on Monday, falling 3-2 in overtime at the Bell Centre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy