Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Firefighters in South Central Oregon respond to multiple fires today, prepare for lightning

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEVIEW, Ore. – Wildland firefighters for the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) responded to wildfires today and prepared for lightning storms. The Pool Fire, located on Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands east of Agency Lake, south of Chiloquin was reported around 2:30 p.m. It is 22 acres and under investigation. Firefighters have made great progress on the fire, stopping forward progression. They have been able to release some firefighting resources this evening.

mybasin.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
Chiloquin, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Chiloquin, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Lightning Strikes#Central Oregon#Wildland Fire#Extreme Weather#Scofmp#Odf#Protection#Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy