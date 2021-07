This might just be the most affordable house in Montauk, a great deal if you’re not looking for a ton of space. Located right on Lake Montauk, the charming cottage is actually part of The Outrigger co-op complex. It’s a modest 260 square feet, but the $499,000 price tag can’t be beaten. Inside, the studio has everything you need, while outside there’s a wrap-around deck and access to all the setting has to offer.