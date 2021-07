BOXFORD — Regular season wins and losses don't mean a thing come tournament time. Whether you ran the table and earned the top seed in your bracket — just as the Masconomet Regional girls lacrosse team did this spring — or you managed to go .500 and garner a lower seed with an uphill climb in front of you — like the Chieftains' first round opponent Monday, Billerica, did — the one-and-done format means it's anybody's game.