For a limited time, Hatfield Township Police Officers will be participating in Operation Chill, a 7-Eleven community relations program. Officers on patrol may "ticket" (it is actually a reward) youngsters observed doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior. This ticket is a coupon good for a free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores. It is nice to join with 7-Eleven, so that officers have something *cool* they can turn over to kids doing the right thing. Have a fun and safe summer!! Thank you 7-Eleven for sponsoring this great program.