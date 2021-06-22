Billerica ends Marblehead's perfect season in playoff quarterfinals

MARBLEHEAD — The tears flowed freely. The hugs between teammates were heartfelt; so were the words of encouragement from their coaches. The end of the most successful season in Marblehead High boys lacrosse history wasn't supposed to happen at this juncture of the Division 2 North state tournament. But without power seedings being used this season — with teams slotted purely by record — the Magicians also probably shouldn't have seen a team as talented as Billerica in their postseason opener, either.