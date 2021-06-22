FidelityFX Super Resolution is here: How AMD wants to make everyone's GPU faster
It’s finally here. As promised (and after months of teasers), AMD is unleashing FidelityFX Super Resolution upon the world on Tuesday, promising substantial frame rate boosts in PC games that support the image upscaling technology. AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s killer DLSS differs from the GeForce feature in some crucial ways, however, and that’s driven home by how FidelityFX Super Resolution is hitting the streets.www.pcworld.com