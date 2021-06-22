Cancel
Video Games

FidelityFX Super Resolution is here: How AMD wants to make everyone's GPU faster

By Brad Chacos
PCWorld
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally here. As promised (and after months of teasers), AMD is unleashing FidelityFX Super Resolution upon the world on Tuesday, promising substantial frame rate boosts in PC games that support the image upscaling technology. AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s killer DLSS differs from the GeForce feature in some crucial ways, however, and that’s driven home by how FidelityFX Super Resolution is hitting the streets.

#Nvidia Gpu#Epic Games#Nvidia Rtx#Graphics Card#Geforce#Radeon#Freesync#Upscaler#Ultra Quality Quality#Fsr Ultra Quality#Godfall#Unreal Engine 5
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

FidelityFX Super Resolution took Forspoken devs just a single day to implement

Luminous Studios’ Takeshi Aramaki spoke about the benefits of leverage AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. Alongside praise for FSR’s image quality, Aramaki stated that it took the Luminous team just a single day to implement FSR tech in their game. During an interview on AMD’s YouTube channel, Takashi Aramaki from...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD's Instinct MI200 Exascale GPU: 128GB of HBM2E

AMD is not going to talk about its next-generation Instinct MI200 compute GPU for a several months, but its Linux patches continue to disclose new features and capabilities of this upcoming products. As it turns out, the GPU that is set to used for the Frontier exascale supercomputer (to be delivered this year) will have a rather monstrous memory subsystem supporting up to 128GB of HBM2E DRAM.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is here to make Android flagships even faster

Qualcomm has made a habit of rolling out a mid-cycle refresh of its flagship chipset — we saw that with the Snapdragon 855 Plus and the Snapdragon 865 Plus — and it's no different with the Snapdragon 888. The chipset is powering the best Android phones, and Qualcomm is now introducing an even faster variant: the Snapdragon 888 Plus.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Samsung Is Testing Its Upcoming Exynos SoC With AMD GPU

Samsung seems to be testing its upcoming Exynos SoC with AMD GPU. A well-known tipster, Ice Universe, has revealed that the SoC appeared in the ‘Wild Life’ test. He also included a screenshot, which you can see below the article. Samsung is testing its Exynos SoC which is backed by...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung’s new Exynos chipset with AMD GPU smokes its predecessors

Samsung and AMD have been working for quite a while in developing a new Exynos processor with AMD GPU, and it seems that their collaboration is starting to give excellent results. The first time we saw this SoC’s benchmarks was back in January, where it beat Apple’s A14 Bionic chip in leaked benchmarks. However, things have gotten better now that the latest tests show that this new chipset delivers more power than the current Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship.
ComputersDigital Trends

Nvidia DLSS rides AMD’s Super Resolution upscaling wave, but not its coattails

In almost every industry, competition drives innovation up and prices down, and in PC hardware, there’s little as hotly competitive as the graphics card market. But what’s good for the gamer is good for the gander too, because while AMD may be riding high on a wave of publicity, goodwill, and mindshare after the release of its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling algorithm, Nvidia is more than happy to coast atop it. It’s been trying for a long time to make upscaling relevant, and in releasing a solution that’s available to almost everyone, AMD has done it instead.
ComputersDigital Trends

How the AMD RX 6800 XT runs 9% faster than it did at launch

At launch, AMD’s RDNA 2-powered RX 6000 cards performed slightly worse than Nvidia’s RTX 30-series range. The RX 6900 XT ran about 10% slower than the competing RTX 3090, and the RX 6800 XT ran about 6% slower than the competing RTX 3080. Through various optimizations, however, the tables have turned. According to some testing data, AMD’s cards now run up to 9% faster depending on the resolution and card.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Assassins Creed Infinity System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen R3 1200. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 4-Core 3.6GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. System Memory: 8 GB RAM.
ComputersPCGamesN

This AMD Ryzen-powered Sega Dreamcast is the perfect mini gaming PC

Consoles are no stranger to the gaming PC treatment, as modders turn Gamecubes and Xbox Ones into Nvidia-crammed powerhouses, but now it’s the Sega Dreamcast’s turn. The specs in this latest build are a far cry from the 0.2GHz chip and 26MB of RAM inside the original console, instead coming close to that of the best mini gaming PC.
ComputersPosted by
SPY

Take Your Gaming to the Next Level By Springing for a Gaming Laptop

With fast processor speeds, high-end graphics cards, and robust sound systems, laptops are now able to compete with the best computers when it comes to the gaming market. This creates a product that not only meets the needs of serious gamers but anyone looking for a laptop with cutting-edge features.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

AMD FidelityFX might beat Nvidia DLSS – here's why

*Update: Nvidia responded to our request and noted that Edge of Eternity used a custom DLSS-integration plugin before the official Unity integration for DLSS was available. Unity 2021.2 has that integration built-in and is available now. Nvidia's full statement reads as follows:. If you are an indie developer, you are...

