What a time we have all been waiting for... June 15 has come and many rejoiced as this journey we have been on continues to see better days. “It’s been a tough year for all of us, a tough 15 months for all of us – all the fear and anxiety that we’ve all had to work through,’’ Governor Gavin Newsom said. “I’m mindful of that stress still upon so many of you. I recognize the incredible burden that’s been placed on you over the course of the last year. But I want folks to know that the state has your back as we come back.”