Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 28, 2021. Editorial: Rise Of Variants Clouds Our COVID Horizon. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday, there is a general feeling across much of the region that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. With that, this upcoming celebration of our nation’s independence will also be a de facto celebration of escaping the clutches of a once-in-a-century health crisis that has thoroughly disrupted our lives.