Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Juneteenth Next Year

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

How do we go about switching our nation's Independence Day from July 4 to June 19? That's when word reached Galveston, Texas, in what was then the far reaches of the Reunited States, that slavery was officially a thing of the past. Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of June 19, 1865 -- two months and 10 days after the Civil War ended -- when Black slaves were told that you didn't have to serve in bondage simply because you were Black. But vestiges of slavery still exist.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Black History#Fnc#Fox News Contrivance#Women S History Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Economygasconadecountyrepublican.com

Proud to be an American

I am proud to be an American and I am proud to live in rural Missouri where a significant majority agree with that statement. Over the weekend, Connie and I attended three 4th of July fireworks celebrations. It was wonderful to see people from 5-years-old to 80 display their patriotism with the colors they wore and the flags they held.
ReligionClayton County Register

Letter to the Editor: Patriotic reminders of our times

America’s Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 declared this: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal (mankind), that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”. Its author, and America’s...
Nashville, TNWTVF

American Independence

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The month of July brings the celebration of America’s Independence Day. But 245 years after it was proclaimed by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, what is the status of our Declaration of Independence, especially after a pandemic, economic challenges, racial unrest, and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?
Educationnativesunnews.today

“… With liberty and justice for all…”

America has never provided freedom and equality for all. Most of us has to pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States (U. S.) daily in school. The aim of those government “Indian” schools was to erase native cultures under the banner of “education” and to “civilize” the natives. They did so, with some success, in ways that bordered on barbarous.
Societyjacksonvillefreepress.com

COMMENTARY: Is White Privilege and Racism Creating Black Power and Unity?

DAYTONA TIMES – June 27, 2021 – News Source: BlackPressUSA – Many White people are privileged to be born White, and from the start of their life, they have advantages. They live in the same communities, they belong to the same country club, they go to the same schools, and churches. Some know they are racists based on the laws they are making, but the majority are busy being White, in their White communities, in their White schools, White churches, and White businesses.
Linn, MOfiresideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Freedom – 1 mile

Brother Chris Herring, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. I was traveling recently on Highway 100 outside of Linn, when I noticed a sign that said Freedom, 1 mile. I had an appointment to make so I didn’t get a chance to turn there, but I thought how wonderful if it were that easy to enter or obtain Freedom.
Foresthill, CAforesthillmessenger.com

The Real Truth On Independent Peace

I know this is belated but let me say I hope you had a happy Canada Day and a happy 4th. This is a particularly joyous time of the year for me and my family as we are dual citizens, and we get to celebrate Canada’s Independence Day on July 1st and the United States on July 4th. It is a time of celebration for certain, but from the accounts of both countries that went to war side by side to give us the freedom and peace we have this day, we must never forget the price paid was very high. And the price paid for our eternal freedom and peace on the cross of Christ was the highest price ever paid for people that didn’t deserve it. So today we talk about peace. The question is, is peace nothing more than a word that means “not war?”
Societybirminghamtimes.com

Edelman: Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass on True Independence

Sojourner Truth was a brilliant and formidable enslaved woman and abolitionist, a great orator, and a powerful presence who possessed unbelievable courage and perseverance in standing up for justice as a Black woman. She challenged the racial and gender caste system of slavery by suing for the return of a...
U.S. PoliticsBrunswick Beacon

Is America sick?

Is America sick? President Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president, was quoted as saying: “Whatever then is the approach of danger to be expected, I answer, and ever reach us, it must spring up among us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all time or die by suicide.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Reading Women Recommends Books by Palestinian Women

In this week’s episode, Kendra and Sumaiyya, with special guest Yara (. ), discuss books by Palestinian women writers. Sumaiyya: Every year when I’m thinking of the themes that I’ll be introducing to the podcast, I try to look for something that’s an important historical event. For example, in the past we’ve talked about the Partition of India and Pakistan. My theme, Reading Palestine, was originally meant to be about the Nakba, or the catastrophe, that happened in 1948 when over 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced. And many were massacred when the state of Israel was created. But the fact is that the Nakba is not a historical event; it’s an ongoing ethnic-cleansing project carried out by Israel, which is colonizing the Indigenous Palestinians. And we have actually become witness to this thanks to social media and the brave Palestinians who are risking their lives to record what’s happening in Gaza and Silwan and other occupied regions of Palestine.
Religionswark.today

Independence Day Musings

I firmly believe that those who founded the United States of America intended that this country be a nation of ordered liberty rooted in and affirming of Biblical truth. My belief is not blind faith. The proof is in their writings, both public and private. David Barton of Wallbuilders, Peter Marshall, William J. Bennett, and others, have documented it well. I believe that our founding fathers, who pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, would be very pleased with the eradication of slavery but would be sadly disappointed in what this country has become. They certainly remembered religious persecution in Europe. They had firsthand knowledge of the awful mistreatment that took place in the name of religion. They knew what could happen if proper safeguards were not put in place. In my humble opinion, it seems that much of the persecution in Europe was done not by religious zealots against other religious groups, but rather was done by political operatives, who used religion as an excuse and as a tool. However, that is another topic for another time.
Religionakronnewsreporter.com

Bill’s Blessings

America has become history and Bible illiterate, to know history is to know this Nation was founded on the Word of God and the Lord Jesus Christ. It all started with the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence– and the prices many paid for their respective commitments to forming a new nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy