Wokeness Gone Wild
Wokeness may be the most absurd, harebrained concept foisted on the American public in our lifetimes. Consider just a few of the actions taken and claims made by proponents of this inane philosophy. Graduate students at Oxford University recently voted to remove a photograph of Queen Elizabeth from a campus common area. The movement was led by an American exchange student, the privileged son of a wealthy Washington, D.C., attorney. This should surprise no one since many proponents of wokeness are white, pampered, mansion-dwelling dilettantes.www.arcamax.com