Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To Hospital

One person was transported to UPMC Chautauqua following a two-vehicle crash Monday. Jamestown police and firefighters, along with Alstar EMS, were called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Newland and Forest avenues. The crash involved a Jeep and pickup truck. The Jeep, which ended up off the road, sustained significant front-end damage, with at least one occupant transported by Alstar to the hospital. A portion of Forest Avenue was briefly closed to traffic.