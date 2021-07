One of the company's exotic testbeds has received a perfect Star Wars-inspired feature. Scaled Composites, the storied 'bleeding-edge' aircraft design firm, is known for their absolutely ecclectic array of exotic airframes. Some of them, created for one purpose, have then gone on to serve long lives as test aircraft for various systems and concepts, with the Department Of Defense being their most persistent customer. One such aircraft, ARES, which stands for Agile Responsive Effective Support, was built 30 years ago as a very light and affordable close air support proof of concept aircraft. Fast forward to today and the little jet's 25mm cannon may be long gone, but it has continued to serve brilliantly as a testbed, at times being highly modified with various systems. Now it appears that it has received its very own version of Star Wars' most iconic 'astromech droid.'