Wall Street snaps back following worst week since Feb.

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set for their worst week since late February on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 50.42 points, or 1.55%, to 3,202.26 by 0319 GMT. For the week, it was down 2.4%. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.88% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.47%, while LG Chem declined 2.91% and Naver lost 1.42%. ** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running. ** Investors are concerned that the virus spread could hamper the economic recovery, and they are also watching the pace of recovery in the Chinese economy, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 937.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,148.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,145.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,147.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.9. ** The KOSPI has risen 11.44% so far this year, and gained 2.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 857.34 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.370%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 2.024%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)