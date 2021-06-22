Cancel
Environment

Climate adaptation requires billions in additional annual investments to prevent hunger

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

In order to prevent the impacts of climate change from pushing an additional 78 million people into chronic hunger by 2050, annual global investments in agricultural research and development will need to increase by US $2 billion (or by 120%) between 2015 and 2050, according to a new study from researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). The study provides new insights into the costs of a range of investment scenarios for climate change adaptation, drawing from complex modeling of its ecological and human impacts.

www.eurekalert.org
