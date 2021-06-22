Cancel
Huntington, WV

HACVB Hosting Lunch Stop Friday at Heritage Station for 2021 Great Race

By Editorial
HuntingtonNews.Net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington will host a lunch stop on the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race Friday race organizers have announced. The Great Race, the world’s premiere old car rally presented by Hagerty, will bring 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to town for the $150,000 event, with the first car rolling into Heritage Station starting at 11:30 a.m. An Arrival Ceremony with Color Guard and National Anthem will take place at 11:25 a.m.

