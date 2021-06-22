Cancel
Vermilion County, IL

Vermilion County Covid 19 update 6/22/21

By WHPO
whporadio.com
 18 days ago

The United States continues to see a rise in the Delta Variant which will likely become the dominant strain. It is very contagious and possibly more harmful than some of the other variants due to an increase in hospitalizations. However, those who have been fully vaccinated, the vaccines highly effective against all variants. Those who are unvaccinated are at a greater risk to this variant. Again, there are plenty of opportunities for people to get vaccinated in Vermilion County. We are just slightly above 30%, which means 70% of our county is vulnerable, including many of our youth that are unable to receive the vaccine yet. This could lead to a significant rise in cases again in the fall. Here is some information about the variants: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-info.html.

whporadio.com
