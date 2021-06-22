Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How's Your Posture? Securing Today's Manufacturing Environments is Exhausting But Necessary

By Peter Fretty
Industry Week
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cyber criminals target manufacturers it is time for leaders to address inadequate security postures. Outside of the two water treatment breaches in the Bay Area and in Florida, the recent cyberattacks that have claimed headlines are still occurring primarily within enterprise networks. However, the shift from retail and financial institutions towards manufacturers is a disturbing trend, especially as connected operational environments have become the norm.

www.industryweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Manufacturing#Information Security#Manufacturing Companies#Process Manufacturing#Sdlc#Forescout Technologies#Industryweek#Iw#Zero Trust#Ip#Vlan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Related
TechnologyCIO

Is Your Network Working for You in Today’s Changing Environment?

Today, work-from-anywhere strategies are becoming more permanent as employees are dispersed over different geographic locations. This new way of working presents a different, diverse set of network challenges including prioritizing network traffic in branch offices and at home, security risks from personal, untrusted devices, sub-optimal traffic flow, inconsistent business application performance, and more.
Economyceoworld.biz

How Lean Six Sigma is being used well beyond manufacturing

When I was a kid, I loved Ferrari sports cars. They were beautiful and streamlined and seemingly perfect. And yet, almost impossibly, their designs and performance would incrementally improve with each model. I guess it’s no surprise that later during my nearly two decades as an investor in private equity, I came to love a concept called Lean Six Sigma. As odd as it may sound, I saw a similar sense of beauty in the ideas of perfecting form, reducing variability, eliminating waste, and continuously seeking improvement.
WorldComputer Weekly

Security Think Tank: Returning workers to the office: Is your security posture up to date?

Home working for UK office workers began at scale in March 2020, with formal guidance that employees should work from home wherever possible. For many, that was the last time they visited an office. Since then, guidance has varied in response to the changing level of threat, but until recently, very few organisations had returned staff to the office in large numbers.
Economynatureworldnews.com

The Importance of Automation In Manufacturing For the Environment

If we're going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we'll need to improve efficiencies in manufacturing. That can be achieved in a range of different ways. One such strategy is automation in manufacturing. If there's any industry that embraces automation in manufacturing, it's, without a doubt, the automotive industry. This post...
Public Healthvmware.com

How to Build a Better Security Posture Post-Pandemic

What a whirlwind of a year it has been! Covid has accelerated digital transformation — but also made painfully obvious the data center’s continuing security vulnerabilities. We’ll explore VMware’s data center security insights and solutions at RSA Conference 2021. Ah, 2020, a year we won’t soon forget. Initially, I know...
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

4 things to know to secure your new kubernetes environment

Security professionals are challenged with securing physical devices, networks, cloud, BYOD, IOT and against internal and external threats. Now you are being asked to secure Kubernetes. Another technology your DevOps teams need—but you aren’t sure where to start. In a webinar on July 20, 2 P.M. ET, Fairwinds President Kendall...
Economycyberscoop.com

Acess control, business alignment are essential for today's security teams

Public sector organizations are responsible for solving some of the world’s most difficult problems. Lamont Orange, CISO at Netskope joins other influential technology leaders to discuss the importance of building identity-centric trust with cloud services and the growing need for strong zero trust security.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Apcela Recognized as Market Leader in Software Defined Networking by ISG

Company Brings Secure SDN to Multi-Cloud and IoT; Expanding Leadership Position in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Report. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.
Technologyscmagazine.com

Secure your cloud environment for long-term success

The pandemic has accelerated major corporate changes, like a shift to remote work and the adoption of digital workspaces, each introducing its own set of security challenges. For the most part, businesses have overcome these growing pains over the last year-or-so, but there are still larger organizational changes happening behind the scenes with even larger security implications.
Scienceinformation-age.com

Hot topics and emerging trends in data science

We gauged the perspectives of experts in data science, asking them about the biggest emerging trends in data science. As one of the fastest evolving areas of tech, data science has seen a rise up the corporate agenda as less and less leaders base business decisions on guess work. With added capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the edge complementing the work of data scientists, the field is becoming more accessible to employees, but this still requires training of data skills, on the most part. In this article, we explore some key emerging trends in data science, as believed by experts in the field.
TechnologyForbes

Security Is Finally Growing Up: Here’s What That Means For Your Organization

Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Unit, VMware. I’ve spent the past two decades working in cybersecurity. That includes 12 years as the CEO of Carbon Black and now leading VMware’s security business unit. Throughout this time, I’ve watched cybersecurity transform from an afterthought to a critical business imperative.
TechnologyInfoworld

Protect Your Business Against Today's Top Security Threats

Nearly 80% of IT security leaders believe their organizations lack sufficient cyberattack response plans despite investments made in 2020. As security threats increase, IT leaders and their teams must:. Be aware of the range of threats that exist today. Prioritize the threats that are most common and that have the...
Computersaithority.com

IDC Survey Illustrates the Growing Importance of Developers to the Modern Enterprise

In its annual survey of software developers, DevOps professionals, IT decision makers, and line of business executives from around the world, International Data Corporation (IDC) published a wealth of findings about contemporary developers and the state of software development today. For example, IDC observed that the roles and responsibilities of developers continue to expand. The survey results show that developers are not only the architects and visionaries of digital transformation but also have end-to-end line of sight into the processes that govern the manufacture of digital solutions. This finding underscores the importance of developers to both technology suppliers and technology buyers because developers have insights into how the operational efficiency of development processes can be improved.
EngineeringCleveland Jewish News

Technion ranked No. 1 in Europe in field of artificial intelligence

CSRankings, the leading metrics-based ranking of top computer-science institutions around the world, has ranked the Technion–Israeli Institute of Technology No. 1 in the field of artificial intelligence in Europe (and, of course, in Israel), and 15th worldwide. In the subfield of machine learning, the Technion is ranked 11th worldwide. The...
Electronicspharmaceuticalintelligence.com

This AI Just Evolved From Companion Robot To Home-Based Physician Helper

Reporter: Ethan Coomber, Research Assistant III, Data Science and Podcast Library Development. Article Author: Gil Press Senior Contributor Enterprise & Cloud @Forbes. Twitter: @GilPress I write about technology, entrepreneurs and innovation. Intuition Robotics announced today that it is expanding its mission of improving the lives of older adults to include...
Politics19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Pure Hell: Pray to God a War Between China and Japan Never Happens

Let’s not understate the likelihood of war in East Asia or kid ourselves that the United States can remain aloof should China and Japan enter the lists. It’s tough for Westerners to fathom the nature of the competition or the passions it stokes. From an intellectual standpoint, we have little trouble comprehending the disputes pitting the Asian rivals against each other. For example, both Tokyo and Beijing claim sovereignty over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, a tiny archipelago near Taiwan and the Ryukyus. China covets control of offshore air and sea traffic, hence its East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and its efforts to rewrite the rules governing use of the nautical commons. Undersea energy resources beget frictions about where to draw the lines bounding exclusive economic zones (EEZs). And so on.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy