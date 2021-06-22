How's Your Posture? Securing Today's Manufacturing Environments is Exhausting But Necessary
As cyber criminals target manufacturers it is time for leaders to address inadequate security postures. Outside of the two water treatment breaches in the Bay Area and in Florida, the recent cyberattacks that have claimed headlines are still occurring primarily within enterprise networks. However, the shift from retail and financial institutions towards manufacturers is a disturbing trend, especially as connected operational environments have become the norm.www.industryweek.com