Pennsylvania doctor takes hospital to court for failing to prevent stabbing

A Pennsylvania doctor is suing the facility she worked at and its parent organization for failing to prevent an attack on her by a psychiatric patient earlier this year. Using the pseudonym, “Dr. A”, the physician filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court against Pennsylvania Hospital and Penn Medicine. She claims that their “abject disregard” for the safety of employees led to the February incident, in which she was stabbed repeatedly in the head and face, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.