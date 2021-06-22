Cancel
Conjoined twins: an obstetrician’s guide to prenatal care and delivery management

By Patricia S. Greco, D’Angela Pitts, William J. Weadock, Maria Ladino-Torres, Naomi T. Laventhal, George Mychaliska, Marjorie C. Treadwell, Alissa Carver
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Obstetricians infrequently encounter conjoined twins. Much of the clinical care literature focuses on postnatal management from a neonatology and pediatric surgery perspective; guidance on obstetrical management is limited. We outline steps for prenatal evaluation, obstetrical care, and delivery planning. Study design. Experiences with two cases of conjoined twins. Results. We...

