KIANA KARIMI WRITES — As hope for reform and freedom slowly inched forward, a new cloud of darkness arose over the Iranian public, and for good reason. The media will be under substantial scrutiny and attack soon. Apps such as Signal and Instagram are crucial to everyday modern society by uniting and bringing people together as well as encouraging them to strive for change. But now, following the lowest voter turnout in Iranian presidential race history, Ebrahim Raisi will ascend to the presidency.