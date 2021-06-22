Marquette Blues split at Gregg Johnson Memorial American Legion baseball tournament in Escanaba
ESCANABA — The Marquette Blues split four games at the American Legion baseball Gregg Johnson Memorial Tournament held in Escanaba last weekend. On Friday, the Blues pasted Bark River 10-1 and blasted Gladstone 8-1, then had a tougher time Saturday against a pair of Wisconsin teams, falling to Green Bay 10-6 and to Marinette 4-1. Those Badger State teams both reached Sunday’s semifinals, which Marquette didn’t qualify for.www.miningjournal.net