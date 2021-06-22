Cancel
Clark County, NV

Friends With Benefits: Candice Vergis at The Forum Shops at Caesars

By Kiko Miyasato
lasvegasmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask Candice Vergis, gallery director of Park West Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars, she’d say that life has been quite serendipitous. After studying vocal performance, specifically opera, at college in her home state of Kansas, and performing professionally for five years, in 2012 Vergis ended up in New York City auditioning for a performance spot on Holland America’s cruise ships. She spent seven years sailing the world. “That’s when I met Michael, my husband; he was the art director of Park West on the ship,” Vergis says. (Park West is huge in the cruise ship industry, auctioning many art pieces onboard.) “I’d been making friends with and helping the gallery for many years at that point,” Vergis says. “So, I left entertainment and went over to Park West. They gave me a shot.” That was more than four years ago, and since then Vergis and her husband helped launch Park West’s first flagship Las Vegas location at the end of last year.

