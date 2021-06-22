Gordie Brown sharpens his skills in Las Vegas

Musician, comedian, singer and impressionist Gordie Brown has been a Vegas fixture for more than 15 years, entertaining audiences from a variety of different venues on and off the Strip. But the majority of his tenure here—about 10 years’ worth of performances, he says—has been at the Golden Nugget in downtown in the classic showroom he is proud to once again call home. Lasting Impressions is his newest production, and after being forced to take a break by a sudden, scary bout with a pulmonary embolism, Brown recently returned to the stage.