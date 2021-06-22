C. Virginia Siffin passed away on June 20, 2021, at the age of 94. Born in Warren, Pa., to the late Jesse and Alfreda Johnson, Virginia spent a happy child-hood in Brookston. She graduated from Sheffield High School and then worked in the office of the New Process Company be-fore becoming a homemaker and loving mother of three children; Tessa Gerarde of Arlington, Tex-as, Tim Siffin and wife, Lorrie of Clarendon, Pa., and Tina Mackenzie and husband, Charlie of Clarendon, Pa.