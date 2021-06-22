How the Serpentine Pavilion Can Save The Planet

In an earlier post on this year's Serpentine Pavilion, a temporary building commissioned by the Serpentine Gallery exposing Londoners to international architects, there was a lot of discussion about its carbon footprint. A structural engineer working on the job tried to justify it, noting that "the pavilion overall is carbon negative by 9,000 Kg – largely due to the reused steel of the frame." We questioned that statement, suggesting that he was counting "avoided emissions" saved by not using new steel, but and wondered if this was legit carbon accounting.