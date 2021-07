The Milwaukee Bucks are in the NBA Finals for the first time in a long time. A large part of the credit is owed to Mike Budenholzer, who took over after the 2017-18 season and transformed the Bucks from a playoff hopeful to a perennial powerhouse in the Eastern Conference and a regular name in championship contender rankings. As is the life of a basketball coach, a large part of the blame is also owed to Budenholzer for the Bucks' playoff failures in the last two years.