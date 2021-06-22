Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) To Acquire County Bancorp (ICBK)
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") and County Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: ICBK) ("County") today jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire County and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investors Community Bank ("Investors").www.streetinsider.com