Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) To Acquire County Bancorp (ICBK)

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") and County Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: ICBK) ("County") today jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire County and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investors Community Bank ("Investors").

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icbk#Ncbs#Boards Of Directors#Icbk#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ncbs#County Bancorp Inc#Investors Community Bank#Nicolet National Bank#Agriculture Lending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Appoints Scott A. Kingsley as CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that Scott A. Kingsley has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kingsley will join NBT's Executive Management Team and be based at the company's headquarters in Norwich, NY. He brings 35 years of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Sells 118,367 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,367 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Eastern Bankshares worth $31,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of County Bancorp, Inc. - ICBK

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating County Bancorp, Inc. ("ICBK" or the "Company") (ICBK) - Get Report relating to its proposed acquisition by Nicolet Bancshares, Inc. (NCBS) - Get Report Under the terms of the agreement, ICBK shareholders will receive either 0.48 shares of NCBS or $37.18 in cash per share they own.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins,...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

EverCommerce (EVCM) Acquires MDTech

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) ("EverCommerce" or the "Company"), a leading service commerce platform, announced it has acquired Medical Design Technologies ("MDTech"), a leading provider of mobile charge capture solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, MDTech provides accurate, efficient, and simple charge capture and analytics solutions to small- and medium-sized practices across 20 different specialties and 29 states.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report sales of $45.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.71 million to $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations. Risk & Volatility. Old National Bancorp has a beta of...
Vancouver, WAStreetInsider.com

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Announces Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") headquartered in Vancouver, WA, the holding company parent of Riverview Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on June 21, 2021 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC: WAYN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,729.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Aegis Capital Starts Cybin Inc (CYBN:CN) (CLXPF) at Buy

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein initiates coverage on Cybin Inc (CYBN:CN) (OTC: CLXPF) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 25, 2021, to stockholders of record...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TODOS MEDICAL LTD. For: Jun 30 Filed by: COMMISSIONG GERALD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares were purchased for an average price of $0.034 per share. 2. Shares are held by Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.2% to $0.32; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. This is a 3.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.31. The dividend will be payable on...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.185 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share, or $0.74 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.4 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

VSE Corp. (VSEC) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 13, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.8 percent. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy