iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) Voluntarily Repays $250M Term Loan; Reprices Incremental Term Loan
iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, iHeartCommunications, Inc., will voluntarily prepay a portion of both its $2,075 million Term Loan and its $447 million Incremental Term Loan, utilizing cash on hand, while concurrently repricing the Incremental Term Loan.