Business

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) Voluntarily Repays $250M Term Loan; Reprices Incremental Term Loan

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, iHeartCommunications, Inc., will voluntarily prepay a portion of both its $2,075 million Term Loan and its $447 million Incremental Term Loan, utilizing cash on hand, while concurrently repricing the Incremental Term Loan.

www.streetinsider.com
