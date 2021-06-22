Form SC 13G/A Global Consumer Acquisit Filed by: K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has filed the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), thereby bringing the Company into compliance with Nasdaq listing rules for financial reporting with the SEC. With this filing completed, the Company is squarely focused on expeditiously completing its previously announced business combination with AutoLotto. Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, with priority given to filing the Form S-4. The Nasdaq Hearings Panel will no longer need to consider the Form 10-Q deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2, which requires that a special purpose acquisition company complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of the registration statement filed in connection with its initial public offering.