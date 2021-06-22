AptarGroup (ATR) Announces Exclusive Negotiations Regarding a Potential Acquisition of Voluntis to Expand in Digital Therapeutics
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions announced today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with respect to a potential acquisition of all outstanding shares of Voluntis (ENXTPA: ALVTX), a pioneer in digital therapeutics.www.streetinsider.com