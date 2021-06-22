Cancel
StrikeForce Technologies Inc. Discusses All New SafeVchat 2.1 Features and Capabilities with The Stock Day Podcast

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

www.streetinsider.com
San Francisco, CABenzinga

Best Stock of the Day: Marin Software Inc. (MRIN)

MRIN is up 52.63% (0.90) at press time. The stock appears to be continuing an upward trend after spiking overnight, falling and regaining traction. Over the past year, the stock has been up and down, in large part due to competition from other marketing companies and support systems. Even so, Marin’s latest news improved confidence among investors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GABY Inc. Discusses Mankind Merger and Launch of Kind Republic Cannabis Brand with The Stock Day Podcast

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GABY Inc. (OTC Pink: GABLF) ("the Company"), a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. CEO of the Company, Margot Micallef, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Best Stock of the Day: TAT Technologies (TATT). See Why!

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) is an Israeli company, headquartered in Gedera, producing environmental control products for a wide range of industries. At press time, TATT stock was up 3.275 or 55.3%, rising dramatically from the $4 range a year ago. The price spiked this week after a significant press release from the firm, and it continues to rise even now.
Technologyinvestorideas.com

AI Eye Podcast 575: Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK: $GTCH) (NasdaqGS: $NICE)

AI Eye Podcast 575: Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK: $GTCH) (NasdaqGS: $NICE) Today's Column - The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence. Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK:GTCH) (NasdaqGS:NICE) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:GTCH) has announced that it is evaluating and testing a hybrid solution for an efficient,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses Upcoming Commercialization of Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform with The Stock Day Podcast

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company"), a company created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Commences Dual Listing in Germany and Announces New Contracts

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF)(CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As the Company is seeing increased investor interest due to its potential European partnerships with Symbasis GmbH in Germany and S&R Biopharm in Bulgaria and as it plans to move towards it's Car-T trials later this year, the Company believes the dual listing of its shares in Frankfurt will increase the ability for European investors to become shareholders in the Company. The Company also expects to see increased liquidity in it's shares as a result of the dual listing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Sells C$128,240.00 in Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Kevin Barnes sold 100,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total value of C$128,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,634.55.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Intellias Featured in Everest Group Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix

BERLIN (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. On March 24, 2021, Intellias, a trusted technology partner to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations, was featured in the third edition of Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering PEAK Matrix®. The research evaluates 31 engineering service providers, including Intellias, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Dextra Technologies, HARMAN Connected Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

EverCommerce (EVCM) Acquires MDTech

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) ("EverCommerce" or the "Company"), a leading service commerce platform, announced it has acquired Medical Design Technologies ("MDTech"), a leading provider of mobile charge capture solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, MDTech provides accurate, efficient, and simple charge capture and analytics solutions to small- and medium-sized practices across 20 different specialties and 29 states.
Businesschannele2e.com

Pax8 Acquires Microsoft Azure, 365 Cloud Distributor Resello

Pax8 has acquired Resello, a Microsoft CSP Indirect Partner that supports VARs and MSPs across Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 388 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Industry, TXHouston Chronicle

Stratosphere Networks Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501 - Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Stratosphere Networks has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Stratosphere has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

Scapa Healthcare Boosts Manufacturing Capabilities at its Hydrocolloid Technology Center in Orangeburg, New York

Continuing to Support Medical-Grade Hydrocolloid Adhesive Technology Demand for Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy, Consumer, and Medical Device Fixation Markets. Windsor, CT – April 6, 2021 – Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, today announced new enhancements at its Hydrocolloid Technology Center in Orangeburg, New York. The company continues to make significant investments to meet growing customer demands for premium medical-grade hydrocolloid adhesive technologies globally. This includes new automated and visual systems for ostomy and consumer products as well as enhancements to high-speed finished packaging, R&D capabilities, unique device identifier (UDI) systems for medical devices, and forecasting & supply chain management tools.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Ormat Technologies worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 247.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

