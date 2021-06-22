StrikeForce Technologies Inc. Discusses All New SafeVchat 2.1 Features and Capabilities with The Stock Day Podcast

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2021) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF)(CURE or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started with its dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As the Company is seeing increased investor interest due to its potential European partnerships with Symbasis GmbH in Germany and S&R Biopharm in Bulgaria and as it plans to move towards it's Car-T trials later this year, the Company believes the dual listing of its shares in Frankfurt will increase the ability for European investors to become shareholders in the Company. The Company also expects to see increased liquidity in it's shares as a result of the dual listing.